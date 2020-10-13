Powerful explosion rocks Kolkata's Beleghata area, no casualties reported

An explosion was reported in Kolkata's Beleghata area on Tuesday, said police. There were no reports of any injuries or casualties due to the blast.

According to the police the powerful blast blew off part of the roof of Beleghata Gandhimath Friends Circle Club in the city. The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

More details awaited. (ANI)

