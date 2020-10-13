Two booked on basis of viral video showing them 'thrashing' auto driver
Two persons were booked after a video, purportedly showing them thrashing an autorickshaw driver following an accident in Adhartal area here on Sunday, went viral on social media.ANI | Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 12:32 IST
Two persons were booked after a video, purportedly showing them thrashing an autorickshaw driver following an accident in Adhartal area here on Sunday, went viral on social media.
According to police, two separate FIRs were registered against the auto driver for the accident and the two persons for thrashing him.
"They will be arrested soon," Superintendent of Police Siddharth Bahuguna told ANI. (ANI)