Left Menu
Development News Edition

China warns Asian countries to be vigilant on U.S strategy

China has in recent months held military exercises in disputed parts of the strategic waterway, while Washington has accused Beijing of attempting to build a "maritime empire" in the area. Wang described Washington's "Indo-Pacific" strategy, which aims to cast the United States as a trustworthy partner in the region, as a "security risk" for East Asia.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 13-10-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 17:37 IST
China warns Asian countries to be vigilant on U.S strategy
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Chinese government's top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, on Tuesday urged Asian countries to remain "vigilant" over the risk of U.S. strategy stoking geopolitical competition in the South China Sea and other parts of the region. Beijing and members of the Association of South East Asian Nations (ASEAN) should work together to remove "external disruption" in the South China Sea, Wang said during a joint news conference with Malaysia's foreign minister.

"We (China and Malaysia) are both of the views that the South China Sea should not be a ground for major power wrestling teeming with warships," said Wang, who is on a short Southeast Asian tour. "China and ASEAN have full capacity and wisdom, as well as responsibility, to maintain peace and tranquillity in (the) South China Sea."

Malaysia's Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said maritime disputes should be resolved peacefully through regional dialogue. China has in recent months held military exercises in disputed parts of the strategic waterway, while Washington has accused Beijing of attempting to build a "maritime empire" in the area.

Wang described Washington's "Indo-Pacific" strategy, which aims to cast the United States as a trustworthy partner in the region, as a "security risk" for East Asia. "What it pursues is to trumpet the old-fashioned cold war mentality and start up confrontation among different groups and blocks, and stoke geopolitical competition," he said.

"I believe all parties sees this clearly and will stay vigilant against it." U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has previously said Washington wants a "free and open" Asia not dominated by any one country.

The Philippines' top military commander said the U.S.-China rivalry meant the situation at sea had become "very tense". General Gilbert Gapay told foreign media in Manila that the United States had stepped up naval patrols and China's coastguard had been very active, while its maritime militia were "practically swarming most areas" of the Philippines' Exclusive Economic Zone.

During Tuesday's joint briefing, Malaysia's Hishammuddin said China had committed to purchase 1.7 million tonnes of palm oil until 2023 and pledged to encourage increased shipments of sustainably produced Malaysian palm oil.

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Medical experts believe that a digitally connected ecosystem will improve the quality of life for Ostomates

New Delhi India, October 13 ANIDigpu During the World Ostomy awareness week, medical experts in India address the challenges faced by Ostamates and how a digitally connected eco-system will be beneficial. Life after a surgery brings a lot o...

I-League Qualifiers: Bhawanipore FC cautious as they prepare for Garhwal FC test

Bhawanipore FC head coach Sankarlal Chakraborty lauded Garhwal FC as the fittest team in the competition on the eve of the clash between the two sides in Hero I-League Qualifiers here on Wednesday. Garhwal FC currently sit at the bottom of ...

Remote teaching job search grows 212 pc in March-August: Report

Job seekers interest in remote teaching jobs jumped by 212 per cent between March and August over the same period last year, according to a report. The postings for work from home teaching jobs grew by 93 per cent during March-August this y...

ADB approves $200m loan to support Xiangtan's low-carbon, smart city development

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved 200 million in loans to support Xiangtan municipal government, in the Peoples Republic of China PRC, as it shifts to low-carbon, resilient, and smart city development.Xiangtan is an old industrial...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020