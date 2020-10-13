Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPFO launches WhatsApp based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism

This new grievance redressal mechanism using Whatsapp has gained immense popularity amongst EPFO's stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:10 IST
EPFO launches WhatsApp based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism
With WhatsApp emerging as a huge platform for communication in India, EPFO grabbed the extraordinary opportunity that the app provides to reach and communicate directly with all its stakeholders. Image Credit: ANI

To further enhance ease of living experience for its members, EPFO has recently launched WhatsApp based helpline-cum-grievance redressal mechanism, under its series of Nirbadh initiatives aimed at ensuring seamless and uninterrupted service delivery to subscribers during COVID-19 pandemic.

This new grievance redressal mechanism using Whatsapp has gained immense popularity amongst EPFO's stakeholders. So far, EPFO has redressed more than 1,64,040 grievances and queries through WhatsApp. This has led to decline in the registration of grievances/queries on social media like Facebook /Twitter by 30% and on EPFiGMS (EPFO's online grievance resolution portal) by 16% since the launch of WhatsApp helpline numbers.

This facility has been given in addition to the various other means of grievance redressal forums of EPFO which include web-based EPFiGMS portal, CPGRAMS, social media pages (Facebook & Twitter) and a dedicated 24x7 call centre.

With WhatsApp emerging as a huge platform for communication in India, EPFO grabbed the extraordinary opportunity that the app provides to reach and communicate directly with all its stakeholders. This initiative will allow the PF subscribers to interact directly with EPFO's regional offices at a personalized level adhering to one-to-one guidance principle. It will ensure prompt and secure services to subscribers from the comfort of their homes.

WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any stakeholders can simply file a grievance or seek guidance on any queries relating to services provided by EPFO, by putting a WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned regional office where the PF account is maintained. Dedicated WhatsApp Helpline numbers of all regional offices are available at the homepage of EPFO's official website.

The helpline aims to make the subscribers self-reliant by taking digital initiatives of EPFO to the last mile, thereby reducing dependence on intermediaries. To ensure the expeditious resolution of the grievance and reply to the queries raised on WhatsApp, each regional office has been equipped with a dedicated team of experts.

The ease of raising query and grievance on WhatsApp will drastically reduce the need for the subscribers to physically visit EPFO's offices. This in turn will help maintain social distancing in EPFO's workplace during COVID-19 pandemic.

The helpline is an attempt to further strengthen the direct channel of communication between EPFO and its subscribers amid the pandemic, thereby enhancing EPFO's responsiveness and facilitating timely delivery of services to subscribers.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Entertainment News Summary

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs. From teens to superstars - Netflix film tracks BLACKPINKs riseBLACKPINK fans will see a softer side to the K-pop girl power group in a Netflix documentary in which its members ope...

LTC Stimulus: Travel, tourism & hospitality sector feels deprived

The travel, tourism and hospitality sector has been deprived of the governments latest stimulus to spur discretionary spending ahead of the festive season, an industry body said. The governments LTC Cash Voucher Scheme and Rs 10,000 festiva...

Maha: BJP workers hold protests for reopening of temples

The BJP on Tuesday held protests outside temples in various cities in Maharashtra demanding reopening of places of worship, which have been shut since March in view of the coronavirus-induced lockdown. In Mumbai, BJP workers led by MLC Pras...

Medical experts believe that a digitally connected ecosystem will improve the quality of life for Ostomates

New Delhi India, October 13 ANIDigpu During the World Ostomy awareness week, medical experts in India address the challenges faced by Ostamates and how a digitally connected eco-system will be beneficial. Life after a surgery brings a lot o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020