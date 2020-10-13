Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unidentified miscreants vandalise Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Andhra's East Godavari

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in East Godavari district.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 13-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 13-10-2020 18:25 IST
Unidentified miscreants vandalise Dr BR Ambedkar's statue in Andhra's East Godavari
Crowd gathered in East Godavri district after unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Some unidentified miscreants vandalised the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in East Godavari district. According to Krishnamachari, sub-inspector Razole Mandal, the statue of Dr BR Ambedkar has been vandalised in Katrenipadu Lanka village in Razole Mandal of East Godavari district.

"The miscreants broke the nose and ear of Ambedkar's statue late last night. The local Dalit unions noticed the vandalised statue this morning. Later, they held an agitation demanding justice," Krishnamachari told ANI. Local SC union leaders have filed a complaint regarding the matter.

We will file a case and investigate the matter, Krishnamachari added. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress to hold Satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi, Ambedkar statues across country to demand justice for Hathras victim

TRENDING

The Midnight Gospel Season 2’s themes revealed, co-creator is hopeful for its renewal

Money Heist Season 5: Will Denver be killed in Arturo’s dangerous revenge plot?

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis revealed, possibility of some new faces

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 2,467 to 325,331; India's coronavirus infections rise to 7.12 million and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Farm laws: Thirty Punjab farmer bodies decide to hold talks with Centre on Wednesday

Thirty protesting Punjab farmers bodies on Tuesday decided to hold talks with the Centre over the new farm laws in New Delhi on Wednesday. The decision to this effect was taken by representatives of 29 farmers organisations at a meeting her...

Securitisation transactions plummet to Rs 20,000 cr in H1FY21: Crisil

Securitisation transactions dived 80 per cent in April-September period of the ongoing fiscal year to just over Rs 20,000 crore largely because of the pandemic and the loan moratoriums, domestic rating agency Crisil said. Half of the transa...

Army officer completes Leh-Manali bicycle ride in record time

The 472-km road from Leh to Manali is considered a challenge even for motorists and truck drivers because of the altitude gain and a mercurial weather. Army officer Lt Col Bharat Pannu traversed the route -- one of the highest motorable str...

Spanish doctors strike as coronavirus cases rise, government mulls new restrictions

Hundreds of primary care doctors on Tuesday went on strike in the Spanish region of Catalonia calling for better working conditions as coronavirus cases rise. With close to 900,000 registered cases and more than 33,000 deaths, Spain has bec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020