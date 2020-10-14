Home Affairs experiencing service interruptions on live-capture system

The Department of Home Affairs says it has been experiencing service interruptions on the live-capture system which regrettably affected processing and collection of smart ID cards and passports.

Modernised offices, which process applications and collections of smart ID cards and passports, have experienced unstable connectivity at different intervals.

"Technicians are monitoring the system and are diagnosing the root cause of the problem with a view to solving it and preventing further outages," the department said in a statement.

Other services, for birth, marriage and death certificates, as well as amendment of documents, are not affected.

The department expresses its deepest apologies to members of the public for the inconvenience and appeals for patience while the system is being stabilised.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)