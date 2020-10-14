Left Menu
Delhi LG holds meeting on issue of stubble burning

In the meeting, stress was laid on innovative technology for the management of paddy straw waste to improve air quality in the National Capital Region, it added. PTI VIT HMB.

Updated: 14-10-2020 21:15 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:15 IST
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal held a meeting with various stakeholders on Wednesday over the issue of stubble burning and suggested them to incentivise farmers to deal with the problem of paddy straw. Baijal co-chaired a meeting with principal scientific adviser to the central government, chief secretaries of Delhi, Punjab and Haryana, and other stakeholders to discuss scientific approaches to monetise paddy straw waste for farmers, according to a statement.

He advised the stakeholders to incentivise the farmers to address the issue open field burning. He stated that a viable model for agriculture waste and its utilisation was the need of hour, it said. In the meeting, stress was laid on innovative technology for the management of paddy straw waste to improve air quality in the National Capital Region, it added.

