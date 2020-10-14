Left Menu
Development News Edition

Microsoft in deal with Equinor for Norway CO2 storage project

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway's Equinor to explore the use of a carbon dioxide storage facility as the tech firm seeks to cut its carbon footprint, the Norwegian oil ministry said. The world's largest software company pledged in January to remove enough CO2 by 2050 to account for all its emissions since its founding in 1975, and to invest $1 billion in a carbon removal technology.

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 21:36 IST
Microsoft in deal with Equinor for Norway CO2 storage project

Microsoft Corp on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway's Equinor to explore the use of a carbon dioxide storage facility as the tech firm seeks to cut its carbon footprint, the Norwegian oil ministry said.

The world's largest software company pledged in January to remove enough CO2 by 2050 to account for all its emissions since its founding in 1975, and to invest $1 billion in a carbon removal technology. Microsoft will also become a technology partner for the project, known as Northern Lights, part of a wider Norwegian effort to develop carbon capture technology at industrial sites and store CO2 under the seabed, Equinor said in a statement.

"Our goal is not only to contribute our technology and know-how, but explore how new solutions like the Northern Lights project can help us meet our own carbon negative goals by 2030," Microsoft President Brad Smith was quoted as saying. The Northern Lights project is a partnership with Shell and Total.

The Norwegian government is expected to cover about 80% of the 6.9 billion Norwegian crowns ($751 million) cost of the CO2 deposit's first stage, which would be able to store 1.5 million CO2 tonnes per year, Equinor has said.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 51 likely to end with time jump, Boruto gets special key to defeat Isshiki

Government expresses sadness at passing of Dr Vuyokazi Mahlati

Cobra Kai Season 3 gets final release date, new teaser hints on Season 4

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh records 87 new COVID-19 cases, 79 more recoveries

The Union Territory of Ladakh reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing its infection tally to 5,238, an official bulletin said. Seventy-nine more patients have recovered from the disease, it added.The number of active cases in t...

Better equipped but emotionally drained, Spain's intensive care staff confront COVID second wave

Emotional fatigue has begun to set in among the intensive care staff at the Infanta Sofia hospital near Madrid, even though the team is better equipped now than during the pandemics March-April peak.At that time we had a spike that complete...

Maha: Govt asks fishermen in Palghar not to venture into sea

Palghar district administration on Wednesday asked fishermen not to venture into sea for the next two days in view of a heavy rain forecast, a senior official said. District collector Manik Gurusal also appealed to fishermen in sea to retur...

More Nigerian protests against police brutality as reforms fail to convince

Nigerian protesters demanding an end to police brutality returned to the streets on Wednesday, saying they were unconvinced by the creation of a new police unit and a pledge not to use violence against demonstrators. Protesters have staged ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020