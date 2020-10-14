Punjab: Over four dozen BJP leaders join SAD

The Bharatiya Janata Party received a big jolt in Punjab on Wednesday when more than four dozens of its leaders from different regions, including the state- and district-level office bearers, joined its erstwhile ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), in the presence of the party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Welcoming these leaders from Nabha, Khanna, and Mukerian assembly segments, Badal said that they will get due respect in the party.

Among those who joined the party today are Sanjeev Sood and Bira Ram Baljot, two prominent faces from Nabha, Sarbdeep Singh and Parmjit Sharma from Khanna, and Anil Thakur and Ramesh Thakur from Mukerian. (ANI)