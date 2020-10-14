Left Menu
CPCB to deploy 50 teams in Delhi, NCR for strict vigil to curb pollution

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) will deploy 50 teams for extensive field visits from October 15 to ensure strict vigilance as pollution levels mount in Delhi and adjoining areas.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-10-2020 23:17 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:17 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The teams will visit Delhi and adjoining and nearby cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonepat. The team will also closely monitor Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan and the vigil against pollution will continue till February 28 next year.

The teams will visit Delhi and adjoining and nearby cities such as Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat and Sonepat. The team will also closely monitor Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan and the vigil against pollution will continue till February 28 next year.

CPCB teams will monitor sources of pollution at ground level and polluting activities for immediate action. The teams will focus on hotspot areas where the problem gets aggravated. An Environment Ministry spokesperson said that they will be using app for regular updates on air quality.

He said on spot reporting of major air polluting sources such as major construction activities without proper control measures, dumping of garbage and construction waste alongside the roads and on open plots and open burning of garbage and industrial waste will be done using SAMEER App. Details of the feedback will also be shared with concerned agencies and state governments.

A Central Control Room has been made functional at CPCB headquarters for keeping track of pollution levels on an hourly basis and coordination with state agencies. District-wise nodal officers have been appointed for better management and coordination with teams.

Air quality in the winter season is a major environmental concern in Delhi and the NCR region and special attention is being given to the problem this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. There are concerns that there could be more transmission of the virus in winter months and people have been urged to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The air quality in Delhi was between moderate and "poor" category at several places on Wednesday. An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'. (ANI)

