Kejriwal lays emphasis on adoption of solar energy

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the national capital's solar power generation has increased from around 7 MW to 177 MW and emphasised on its adoption in a mission mode. "According to the Delhi government's policy, the residents, RWAs or any entity can save money by merely completing some paperwork and install solar power plants on the rooftop of their buildings," Kejriwal said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 14-10-2020 23:43 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the national capital's solar power generation has increased from around 7 MW to 177 MW and emphasised on its adoption in a mission mode. At the inauguration of a 218-KW solar plant at the Lady Irwin College at Mandi House, he said, "In the last four years, solar power generation in Delhi has increased from about 7 MW to 177 MW, but this is not enough because Delhi has a vast scope for it. The need is to adopt solar power plants as a mission." The chief minister said the spread of solar power has been slow in Delhi as people do not know much about it.

He congratulated the Lady Irwin College for its initiative of installing a rooftop solar plant, saying it will serve as an example and inspiration for other institutes and organisations. The chief minister also lauded Okridge Energy for successfully completing the project, despite adverse conditions and time constraints.

He said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the national capital has come up with two policies for the promotion of solar power in residential areas and among farmers, adding that solar power can help farmers increase their per acre income by three-four times. "According to the Delhi government's policy, the residents, RWAs or any entity can save money by merely completing some paperwork and install solar power plants on the rooftop of their buildings," Kejriwal said. Green energy is the future of all existing sources of energy while thermal energy causes a lot of pollution, so the Delhi government has shut down both the thermal power plants running in the national capital, he said and hoped that the city will emerge as the solar energy capital of the country.

The 218-KW solar power plant is the "biggest" installed in Delhi University, a statement from Oakridge Energy said. It will take care of up to 80 per cent of electricity requirement of the Lady Irwin College, saving up to Rs. 3.81 crore in power bills over the life of the project, it added.

