Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar flags off 50 inspection teams, says only 4% pollution in Delhi-NCR due to stubble burning

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday flagged off 50 inspection teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for field visits in Delhi-NCR to keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season and urged the Punjab government to curb stubble burning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 12:56 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 12:49 IST
Javadekar flags off 50 inspection teams, says only 4% pollution in Delhi-NCR due to stubble burning
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday flagged off 50 inspection teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for field visits in Delhi-NCR to keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season and urged the Punjab government to curb stubble burning. He said stubble burning, however, is not a major factor for air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"Only 4 percent of the pollution is due to stubble burning. Ninety-six percent of it is due to local factors like biomass burning, garbage dumping, unpaved roads, dust, construction and demolition activities, etc.," he told reporters at his residence in Delhi. Javadekar said his throat choked with the smoke from the burning of crop residue during a recent visit to Ludhiana.

"I appeal to the Punjab government to swing into action and curb stubble burning. I went to attend a program in Ludhiana last year. On my way back, my throat choked due to the smoke from stubble burning even when I was in an air-conditioned car. It is harmful to everyone, including people living there. The Punjab government should ensure there is not much stubble burning this time," the minister said. Addressing the nodal officers of the CPCB teams, he said, "You will work for the next two months and take note of all activities and complaints. You will inspect all factors. You have the right to file a report on your observations and strict action will be taken." He said, "The way corona warriors are appreciated, you (CPCB officials) all are warriors fighting pollution and we highly appreciate you. We will meet after two months." The minister said that while on one hand there is stubble burning, on the other there is garbage being burnt by the public and "even by karamchaaris".

"We have to keep a watch on that too," he said. Javadekar urged people to avoid congested routes and opt for other routes even if they are longer.

"I appeal to people to not go to already congested areas and take longer routes. Use cycles for nearby work," he said. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year and focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated, the environment ministry said.

They will visit Delhi and NCR towns Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

Do we have any chance for The Vampire Diaries Season 9 in future?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Global virtual aid conference to be held for Rohingya refugees

A global virtual international donor conference to raise urgently needed humanitarian aid for Rohingya refugees will be held on Oct. 22, co-hosted by the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and the United Nations. In a jo...

London stocks slump on lockdown worries, Brexit uncertainty

Londons FTSE 100 fell for a fourth straight session on Thursday, pressured by ex-dividend trading, with investors also taking cash off the table on the prospect of stricter coronavirus lockdowns and Brexit-related uncertainty. The FTSE 100 ...

HK media tycoon Jimmy Lai says police raided his private office

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai said police raided his private offices earlier on Thursday, months after he was arrested on suspicion of violating the citys national security law. Lai said police did not wait for...

Unidentified, decomposed body found in Noida drain

A partially decomposed body of an unidentified man was found in a drain in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Thursday, police said.&#160; The body was spotted in a drain in Sector 37 by some passersby in the morning who alerted the local Sector 39 po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020