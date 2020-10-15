Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautrain train service to resume after NUMSA signs wage proposal

“On Monday, the management of Gautrain made a proposal, which our members have accepted,” said NUMSA General Secretary, Irvin Jim.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 15-10-2020 14:50 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 14:50 IST
Gautrain train service to resume after NUMSA signs wage proposal
According to the union, BOC has agreed that lower-income earners pocketing up to and including R8 500 per month will receive an R900 per month increase. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)

The standard Gautrain train service will resume on Friday after the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) signed a wage proposal with the employer.

Meanwhile, today trains will continue to operate at 15-minute intervals in the peak periods and at 30-minute intervals in the off-peak period.

The Gautrain management said it was pleased that the workers' strike has ended. The strike commenced on 5 October following wage negotiations that deadlocked between the Bombela Operating Company (BOC) and NUMSA.

"NUMSA and BOC, with the support of the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA), have found a way in which the company's offer of 4.1% can be supported, with employees in the lowest salary bands being better protected through this difficult period," Gautrain said.

According to NUMSA, the signed wage proposal was brought forth by the management of the BOC.

"On Monday, the management of Gautrain made a proposal, which our members have accepted," said NUMSA General Secretary, Irvin Jim.

According to the union, BOC has agreed that lower-income earners pocketing up to and including R8 500 per month will receive an R900 per month increase.

Meanwhile, those who earn between R8 501 and R20 000 per month will get an increase of R850 per month.

"All employees who earn more than 20 000 will receive a 4.1% increase," said Jim.

The increase will be backdated to 1 July 2020.

"We welcome the signing of the agreement, particularly as the increase which has been secured benefits the lowest-paid workers.

"If workers had received a 4.1% increase, it would have meant that the lowest-paid worker would only get R348 increase, compared to an R900 per month increase, which we secured, and in reality translates to more than 10% increase.

"Because of their courage and the sacrifices they made by embarking on strike action, all workers at Gautrain have received an increase in their salaries," said Jim.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Home of French health minister, other officials, raided in COVID-19 probe-BFM TV

Police raided the homes and offices of Frances former prime minister, the health minister and a number of prominent officials on Thursday as part of a probe into the authorities response to the coronavirus pandemic, BFM TV reported. Health ...

Jockey's India partner Page Industries faces probe by US watchdog over rights abuse allegations

American underwear brand Jockey Internationals Indian partner Page Industries is facing an investigation by the US apparel industry watchdog over allegations of human rights abuses at one of its factories. The US-based Worldwide Responsible...

Waiting for Brexit: Another deadline, likely another delay

It is yet another vital deadline day in the four-year torturous trek called Brexit, but Spoiler Alert most likely nothing will happen. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had set the first day of the European Union summit on Thursday as th...

EU sanctions Russian officials over Navalny poisoning

The European Union imposed sanctions on top Russian officials close to President Vladimir Putin on Thursday in an unexpectedly robust and swift response to the August poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny. Pushed by France and Germany,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020