Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eat Right India and Fit India Movement to prove to be game-changers in health sector: Dr Vardhan

The Union Minister took note of the fact the economic cost of foodborne diseases in India is estimated to be a whopping $15 billion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 16:32 IST
Eat Right India and Fit India Movement to prove to be game-changers in health sector: Dr Vardhan
The Union Minister took note of the fact the economic cost of foodborne diseases in India is estimated to be a whopping $15 billion. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBAgartala)

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare today presided over an inter-ministerial meet with FSSAI and senior officials of various ministries to build a 'Whole of Government' approach to achieve 'Vision 2050' of the Eat Right India Movement.

The Union Minister took note of the fact the economic cost of foodborne diseases in India is estimated to be a whopping $15 billion. While Wasting (21%), Underweighting (36%), Stunting (38%) are common among children, with 50% of women and children suffering from anaemia; the prevalence of obesity has doubled in the decade (2005-2015) from 9.3% to 18.6% among males and from 12.6% to 20.7% among females with a corresponding rise in deaths due to NCDs. Thus, to move from Food Security to Nutrition Security, these line ministries are expected to come together to form a common platform to determine common goals and strategy and synergize their actions accordingly.

Dr Harsh Vardhan taking note on the alarming statistics said, "'Eat Right India' and 'Fit India' Movement will prove to be game-changers in the health sector of the country. The results will be visible for all of us in the coming ten years. A systems-based approach can ensure food safety along with their secure availability, promoting a healthy diet along with taking care of the environment through sustainable practices."

Noting that 50% of India's 1.3 billion does not meet the Recommended Dietary Allowance for critical micronutrients, he championed the move for an approach of 'Food Security to Nutrition Security', "The different Ministries can make critical interventions in primary production, food processing, their regulation with respect to wastage and issues of hygiene and end-consumption. Only then will 'Eat Right India' become a movement in its true sense."

Representatives of various ministries presented their views and actions taken on the critical areas of convergence with the goals of the movement.

Sh. Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary, Sh. Arun Singhal, CEO FSSAI, Sh. Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary (Women & Child Development), Shri Atul Chaturvedi, Secretary (Animal Husbandry & Dairying), Ms Alka Bhargava, Addl. Secretary (Agriculture), Smt. Nidhi Khare, Addl. Secretary (Consumer Affairs), Dr Sunil Kumar, DGHS and joint secretaries of the ministries of Food, Fisheries, MSME were also present in the event.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Greece blames Turkey for holding up foreign minister's plane

Greece accused Turkey on Thursday of deliberately holding up a government aircraft carrying its foreign minister home from Iraq, leaving it circling for 20 minutes before granting it permission to cross Turkish airspace. Turkey denied the a...

12 schools run by CNI to move SC against HC order of minimum 20 pc reduction in fees

Twelve private schools run by the Church of North India Kolkata Diocese, have decided to move the Supreme Court against the recent order of Calcutta High Court asking 145 private schools to offer a minimum 20 percent reduction in fees acros...

Rahul Gandhi's virtual school inauguration not held as Wayanad administration refuses permission

The Congress in Kerala on Thursday alleged that the Wayanad district administration had not granted permission for the online inauguration of a school here by Rahul Gandhi, MP, as prior consent was not sought. Senior party leader and Wayana...

Protests against Nigeria's police kill 10, charges Amnesty

Protests against Nigerias police continued to rock the country for the eighth straight day Thursday as demonstrators marched through the streets of major cities, blocking traffic and disrupting business. At least 10 people have been killed ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020