Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pradhan appeals to Steel industry leaders to work with transparent policies

Shri Pradhan said that country has emerged from the slowdown caused by the pandemic and multiple economic indicators are already suggesting a rebounding of Indian economy. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 18:25 IST
Pradhan appeals to Steel industry leaders to work with transparent policies
The minister said that industry leaders should leverage the rich mineral resources, skilled workforce and well-drawn policies of the Odisha government to excel in Steel manufacturing. Image Credit: Twitter(@PrakashJavdekar)

The Minister of Steel & Petroleum and Natural Gas Shri Dharmendra Pradhan has appealed to Steel industry leaders to work with transparent policies and generate employment opportunities to strengthen the country in making Atmanirbhar. He further stated that with a bouquet of policy reforms, the government aims to provide a level-playing field to the industries for wealth creation. Well-laid processes and policy clarity are being designed to ensure ease of doing business.

Speaking as the Chief guest at the ICC National E-Conference on 'Atmanirbhar Bharat: Focus: Downstream Industries in Steel, Chemical and Petro-Chemical sector organized by Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (ICC) in association with Ministry of Steel and Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, here today, Shri Pradhan said, "Ensuring Minimum Government, and Maximum Governance will be key to enable our industries to create wealth for society. We must facilitate businesses by providing necessary infrastructure".

He called upon steel industry leaders to gear up to meet domestic requirements. He said our collective efforts with resolve and co-operation will pave the way for making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Shri Pradhan said that country has emerged from the slowdown caused by the pandemic and multiple economic indicators are already suggesting a rebounding of Indian economy. He said there is a visible growth in the manufacturing sector, exports which were minus 6.6 in 2019, have grown by 5.3 % last month. He mentioned that Railway freight has shot up by 15%, FDI has also increased and there is increasing investments in various projects leading to a positive growth trajectory. He also stated that Industry and businesses have a huge role to play in the economic recovery and self-reliant India.

Talking about the Mission Purvodaya envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi which calls for balanced development of India with eastern India leading the way, Shri Pradhan said that Odisha will play a key role in realising Mission Purvodaya and making of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Odisha's natural advantage in mineral resources and having large ports offer unique opportunities for industrial growth. He said both the steel and petrochemical sector and their ancillary industries are uniquely poised to leverage the opportunities and further expand their footprints. The Minister emphasised that Port-led economy can be a game-changer for Odisha. He said the government is doing massive work in inland waterways in Odisha, Paradip port has emerged as the numerous port of India. Dhamra and Gopalpur ports are playing important roles. The minister said that industry leaders should leverage the rich mineral resources, skilled workforce and well-drawn policies of the Odisha government to excel in Steel manufacturing.

Minister of Home, Industries, Energy & MSME Odisha, Industry leaders, Chairman of IOCL, Senior functionaries of Odisha Government and ICC participated in the conference.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

Paytm Mall's festive season sale to begin from Oct 16

Homegrown e-commerce platform Paytm Mall on Thursday said it will start its eight-day long Maha Shopping Festival sale from October 16 with participation of over 5,500 brands. The firms online sale coincides with Flipkarts Big Billion Days ...

Rugby-French federation and league agree on players' availability

The French rugby federation and the league have reached an agreement over the players availabilities for this autumns test matches, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday. According to the agreement, 31 player...

India-UK-Swiss team highlights arsenic risk areas for drinking water in India

A team of researchers based in the UK, India and Switzerland have created a country-specific, country-wide model for finding arsenic in well waters in India, highlighting areas in the country that pose a risk to drinking water. Arsenic in d...

Indian Bank launches e-facility for restructuring of personal loans

State-run Indian Bank on Thursday said it has launched a facility on its website for its personal loan borrowers to submit the requests for restructuring of their loans under the Reserve Bank of Indias one-time loan recast norms. In August ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020