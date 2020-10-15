Left Menu
Development News Edition

Javadekar flags off 50 inspection teams, says only 4% pollution in Delhi-NCR due to stubble burning

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday flagged off 50 inspection teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for field visits in Delhi-NCR to keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season and urged the Punjab government to curb stubble burning.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2020 20:02 IST | Created: 15-10-2020 19:57 IST
Javadekar flags off 50 inspection teams, says only 4% pollution in Delhi-NCR due to stubble burning
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday flagged off 50 inspection teams of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) for field visits in Delhi-NCR to keep a watch on pollution hot spots during the winter season and urged the Punjab government to curb stubble burning. He said stubble burning, however, is not a major factor for air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

"Only 4 per cent pollution is due to stubble burning. Ninety-six per cent of it is due to local factors like biomass burning, garbage dumping, unpaved roads, dust, construction and demolition activities, etc.," he told reporters at his residence in Delhi. Later in his tweet, Javadekar clarified that he meant that 4 per cent share of stubble burning in Delhi pertained to this week.

"My statement today on Air Pollution in Delhi has been misinterpreted by a section of the media. Let me clarify, the figures of 4% share of stubble burning in AQI in Delhi, pertained to this week. It varies from 4 % to 40% during peak stubble burning," Javadekar tweeted. While flagging off the CPCB teams in the morning, Javadekar said his throat choked with the smoke from burning of crop residue during a visit to Ludhiana last year.

"I appeal to the Punjab government to swing into action and curb stubble burning. I went to attend a programme in Ludhiana last year. On my way back, my throat choked due to the smoke from stubble burning even when I was in an air-conditioned car. It is harmful for everyone, including people living there. The Punjab government should ensure there is not much stubble burning this time," the minister said. Addressing the nodal officers of the CPCB teams, he said, "You will work for next two months and take note of all activities and complaints. You will inspect all factors. You have the right to file a report on your observations and strict action will be taken." He said, "The way corona warriors are appreciated, you (CPCB officials) all are warriors fighting pollution and we highly appreciate you. We will meet after two months." The minister said while on one hand there is stubble burning, on the other there is garbage being burnt by public and "even by karamchaaris".

"We have to keep a watch on that too," he said. Javadekar urged people to avoid congested routes and opt for other routes even if they are longer.

"I appeal to people to not go to already congested areas and take longer routes. Use cycles for nearby work," he said. The 50 CPCB teams will make extensive field visits from October 15 to February 28 next year and focus on hot spots where air pollution is aggravated, the environment ministry said.

They will visit Delhi and NCR towns of Noida, Ghaziabad, Meerut in Uttar Pradesh; Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabgarh, Jhajjar, Panipat, Sonepat in Haryana; and Bhiwadi, Alwar, Bharatpur in Rajasthan.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay rise proposal of TSC

Hyun Bin’s quarantine ended, Is Crash Landing on You Season 2 under development?

Claudia Jones: Google dedicates doodle to Trinidad-born activist, feminist, journalist

Why Sex Education Season 3’s link with Margot Robbie is fake

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

Videos

Latest News

EU parliament chief asks leaders for more money to unlock EU recovery package

European Parliament President David Sassoli asked EU leaders on Thursday to increase the blocs next seven-year budget by 39 billion euros to revive stalled negotiations on a recovery package for the blocs recession-torn economies. Speaking ...

Kyrgyz president quits; prime minister, newly sprung from jail, takes over

Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov resigned on Thursday, leaving power in the hands of a nationalist rival whose supporters freed him from jail last week. The swift transition appears to put an end to more than a week of turmoil and unres...

EU agrees to extend Brexit trade talks, steps up no-deal preparations

European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to keep on talking to Britain to get a new trade agreement in the coming weeks but also decided to step up their contingency preparations should the troubled negotiations fail.National leaders of th...

Farm sector start performer in pandemic-hit economy: Rupala

The farm sector has been a star performer in Indias pandemic-hit economy, with 3.4 per cent growth in April-June quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala said on Thursday. The minister said the recent f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020