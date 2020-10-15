Rajnath compliments Pilibhit DM for guiding farmers about MSP during grain market visit

Union Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday called up Pilibhit District Magistrate Pulkit Khare to compliment him for his efforts in ensuring procurement of paddy at minimum support price (MSP) and guiding farmers about the same. Singh, being the senior Cabinet Minister in the Union government, has been reaching out to farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture sector over the three recently passed farm reform laws.

He has held a series of meetings with farmers at his residence over the issue. Recently, a video of the Pilibhit DM during his surprise visit to a grain market in the district went viral on social media. In the video he was purportedly seen instructing local officials to ensure procurement of paddy at the MSP and asking them to do the all formalities for it rather than farmers doing it.

He was also seen guiding farmers to sell their produce to government agencies as middlemen were buying the crop below MSP by misinforming the about moisture content in the grains..