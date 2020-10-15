Barnier says for UK access to EU market competition must be free and fair
Britain is free to diverge from European Union rules after Dec. 31, but that divergence must be reasonable if it wants zero-tariff and zero-quota access to the bloc's 450 million consumers and 22 million companies, the EU's Brexit negotiator said. "We are absolutely determined to reach a fair deal with the UK. We will do everything that we can, but not at any price," Michel Barnier told a news conference after EU leaders discussed the impasse in Brexit negotiations.
My negotiation team and I will continue intensive discussions over the coming weeks," he said. "Our position has been crystal clear... If you want access to our market of 450 million people, there must be a level playing field."
