Bihar Minister Kapil Deo Kamat dies due to COVID-19
Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbed to coronavirus infection on Friday. He was 69.ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 16-10-2020 09:25 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 09:25 IST
Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Panchayati Raj Minister Kapil Deo Kamat succumbed to coronavirus infection on Friday. He was 69. The Minister was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Patna, and was undergoing treatment for the past few days.
Responding to his demise, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar conveyed his condolences and said that Kamat was a "very grounded leader". "He was a skilled administrator and a popular politician. I am personally saddened by his death. His death has caused irreparable damage in political and social fields," Kumar said in a statement.
"His funeral will be held with state honors," he added. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kamat
- Bihar
- Nitish Kumar
- Kumar
- Patna
- Janata Dal
ALSO READ
LJP highlights its issues with Nitish Kumar as Shah, Nadda hold meeting with Chirag Paswan
Bihar polls: EC warns of misuse of social media to incite communal, caste violence
Filing of nomination papers for Bihar Assembly polls begins
EC warns of action if social media misused to promote caste, communal violence in Bihar polls
Bihar polls: LJP may settle for 30 seats according to sources