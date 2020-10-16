Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt will decide on right age of marriage for daughters soon: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the daughters of the country that the government will decide the right age for marriage as soon as the concerned committee gives its report.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 13:11 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 13:06 IST
Govt will decide on right age of marriage for daughters soon: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the FAO event on Friday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the daughters of the country that the government will decide the right age for marriage as soon as the concerned committee gives its report. "Discussion is underway to decide the right age for marriage of our daughters. From across the country, daughters have written to me asking why the concerned committee has not given its decision yet. I assure you that as soon as the report comes, the government will act on it," Prime Minister Modi said during an event to release a commemorative coin of Rs 75 denomination to mark the 75th Anniversary of India's long-standing relationship with the Food and Agriculture Organisation.

He also spoke about the steps taken by his government towards the maintenance of the health and hygiene of women. "We are taking appropriate actions for our daughters' well-being. Through Jal Jeevan Mission, work is going on to provide water to every household. We are providing sanitary pad for Re 1 each," he said.

The central government on September 22 had said that a task force has been constituted to examine the correlation of the age of marriage and motherhood. "A task force has been constituted to examine the correlation of the age of marriage and motherhood with (i) health, medical well-being and nutritional status of mother and neonate/infant/child, during pregnancy, birth and thereafter, (ii) key parameters like Infant Mortality Rate, Maternal Mortality Rate, Total Fertility Rate, Sex Ratio at Birth, Child Sex Ratio, and (iii) any other relevant points pertaining to health and nutrition in this context," Union Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani had said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta during the last Parliament session.

Gupta had asked whether it is a fact that the government is reconsidering the legal marriage age for women, which currently stands at 18.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

Zohra Begum Kazi: Google honors Florence Nightingale of Dhaka on her 108th birthday

Egyptian designer tailors clothing brand for people with disabilities

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt.

SC directs chief secretaries of Haryana, Punjab, UP to help Lokur panel in surveillance of fields where stubble is burnt....

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning.

SC appoints ex-judge of apex court Justice Madan B Lokur as one-man panel to monitor steps to prevent stubble burning....

FEATURE-Illegal logger turns firefighter to defend Indonesia's peatlands

By Harry Jacques SIAK, Indonesia, Oct 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Setiono Ono pauses his morning wildfire patrol near the northeastern coast of Sumatra island at a small timber dam between a logged area and an oil palm plantation.Water ...

LJP is 'vote katwa party', they don't want BJP government in Bihar: Sushil Modi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Friday said that the Lok Janshakti Party LJP left the National Democratic Alliance NDA as it wanted more seats than what the BJP was willing to give. He also said, LJP is a vote katwa divider...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020