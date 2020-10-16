Left Menu
Hathras case: UP govt orders STF to probe conspiracy to incite riots

A team of Special Task Force (STF) will investigate the conspiracy to incite ethnic and communal riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of Hathras incident, the state government said on Friday.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 16-10-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 14:20 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI

A team of Special Task Force (STF) will investigate the conspiracy to incite ethnic and communal riots in Uttar Pradesh on the pretext of Hathras incident, the state government said on Friday. In a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the government said a case has been registered in the matter at Chandpa police station of Hathras.

"Special unit of STF will investigate the conspiracy to incite ethnic and communal riots in the state on the pretext of Hathras. Case registered in Chandpa police station of Hathras referred to a special unit of STF," the statement said. The state further said that the STF's Special Unit was set up to expose the conspiracies after the international efforts to discredit the Yogi Adityanath government came to light.

"Large funding and conspiracies were done to discredit the Yogi government from all Islamic countries including Pakistan, the UAE and Bangladesh. Along with spreading fake information, edited photographs and rumours, a big effort was made to spread ethnic and communal riots in the state by inciting the victim's circuit," it added. As per CMO, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is already interrogating the arrested members of PFI in this case.

On October 7, an FIR was registered against four people with links to Popular Front of India (PFI) in Mathura who were "going to Hathras to disrupt peace as part of a larger conspiracy" The FIR states that media reports have pointed out that some antisocial elements are plotting to harm social harmony by instigating caste factions using the pretext of the Hathras incident.

The 19-year-old Hathras woman died at Delhi's Safdarjung hospital on September 29. All four accused in the incident have been arrested. (ANI)

