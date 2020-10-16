Naxal killed in encounter with police in Bijapur

In a police-Naxal encounter, the Naxalite who was prized at Rs 1 lakh by the administration was killed here on Friday. The district police force and CRPF personnel had gone for an anti-Naxal operation. The encounter took place in the forests of Korasaguda and Outpally in Basaguda.

The police officers and CRPF personnel won the prize money announced by the administration to catch the Maoist. "One naxal carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh was killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard and CRPF in Basaguda police station limits," said P Sundarraj, Inspector General Bastar, Chhattisgarh.

At least six Naxals were killed in the last month by their own cadres in the West Bastar Division area of Bijapur District, the IG Police Bastar Range had informed on October 6. A camp of Naxals was raided and destroyed in the Endripal jungle in Farespal/Mirtur/Kirandul police station area along the Dantewada-Bijapur inter-district border on October 14 as well. (ANI)