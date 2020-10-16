Left Menu
Minor help 'set afire' by employer's son after failed 'rape bid' dies

Image Credit: ANI

A minor domestic help from Khammam district, who was set on fire allegedly by her employer's son after she resisted his rape bid, died at a hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday after battling for her life for 27 days. The 13-year-old girl had received around 70 per cent burn injuries after the 26-year-old man allegedly poured kerosene on her and set her ablaze as she rejected his advances last month.

The incident, however, came to light only last week when Khammam police took suo motu cognisance of the matter. "The victim was first treated at a private hospital in Khammam for 17 days. Then she was brought to Hyderabad, first at Osmania Hospital on October 5, followed by Rainbow Hospital on October 8 as her condition turned critical. She had received 60-70 per cent burn injuries," a source at the Rainbow Hospital, where she died, told ANI over the phone.

"She died yesterday night around 8 pm. The body was handed over to Khammam police, in coordination with Hyderabad's Banjara Hills police. They shifted it to Osmania Hospital for post-mortem," the source added. According to Khamman Police Commissioner Tafseer Iqbal, the accused was booked for attempt to rape, attempt to murder, Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, and screening of evidence, and now the charge of murder under Section 302 was added to an FIR.

Police said the accused has been arrested and will be produced before a district judge. They will plead for a fast-track trial in the case. Earlier on October 6, the Commissioner of Police had said that he met the victim and spoke to the family members. The Khammam police had then recorded the girl's statement, in which she had narrated her ordeal.

"On September 19, the owner's son had attacked me the moment I opened the door when he had come to the house. He pulled me and asked for sexual favours. When I denied, he took kerosene, kept nearby, and poured over me before setting me afire. As I cried, his father tried to rescue me but most of my body was burnt by then," the girl had stated.

