Major hideout busted by security forces in J-K's Awantipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday busted and destroyed one large underground hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit.

ANI | Awantipora (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 16-10-2020 19:44 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 19:44 IST
L-e-T hideout was busted and destroyed on Friday by security forces in jammu and Kashmir. . Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday busted and destroyed one large underground hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit. "Based on credible input regarding presence of terrorists of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba in the nursery area of the village Kawani Awantipora near river Jhelum bank, Awantipora Police with 55 RR and 185 BN CRPF launched a search operation today early morning. During the search, one large underground hideout of Lashkar-e-Taiba outfit was busted and destroyed," Jammu and Kashmir Police said in a release.

"Incriminating material and a huge cache of explosives and ammunition of proscribed outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba have been recovered from the busted and destroyed hideouts which include - one pistol, 1 pistol magazine, AK47 ammunition and three grenades," it added. All the materials has been taken into police custody for investigation purpose. A case has been registered under relevant sections of law at Awantipora Police Station. (ANI)

