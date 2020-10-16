7,283 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala

A total of 7,283 new COVID-19 cases and 24 deaths were reported in Kerala on Friday, taking the total number of active cases to 95,008 in the state. "Kerala reported 7,283 new Covid-19 cases today while 6,767 patients have recovered from the disease. Meanwhile, 24 recent deaths were confirmed due to COVID-19 taking the total COVID-19 death toll in the state to 1,113," the state health department said.

According to the data, of the new cases, 5,731 are of local transmission and the source of infection in 1,158 cases was not traceable. There are 250 healthcare workers among those infected. Out of the total number of people tested positive for coronavirus today, 1,025 were detected in Malappuram, 970 in Kozhikode, 809 in Thrissur, 648 in Palakkad, 606 in Ernakulam, 595 in Thiruvananthapuram, 563 in Alappuzha, 432 in Kottayam, 418 in Kollam, 405 in Kannur, 296 in Pathanamthitta, 234 in Kasaragod, 158 in Wayanad and 124 in Idukki.

Today, 144 of those diagnosed with the disease have come back from outside the state. So far, 2,28,998 people have been recovered from Covid in the state.

There are a total of 2,76,727 people under isolation across the state, 2,51,145 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 25,582 under observation in hospitals. 2,776 persons were admitted to the hospital today. In last 24 hours, 51,836 samples were tested. Till now, overall of 38,28,728 samples have been sent for testing.

Meanwhile, eight new places were assigned as hotspots today and currently, there are 643 hotspots in the State. (ANI)

