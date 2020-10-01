Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cycling-Astana pull two riders from Giro due to COVID-19 concerns

"We hope Zhandos Bizhigitov gets well soon and that all the other riders will test negative in the upcoming period to make sure they can participate in upcoming races." Alexey Lutsenko, who withdrew from the world championships after a positive test, is awaiting the results of his retests, Astana said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 09:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 09:04 IST
Cycling-Astana pull two riders from Giro due to COVID-19 concerns

Astana have dropped Yuriy Natarov and Vadim Pronskiy from their squad for the upcoming cycling race Giro d'Italia after the two riders came in close contact with team mate Zhandos Bizhigitov, who tested positive for COVID-19, the Kazakh outfit said. Natarov and Pronskiy, who were both part of Kazakhstan's squad for the cycling world championships last month, will be replaced by Jonas Gregaard and Rodrigo Contreras at the Giro in October.

"It's sad that we had to withdraw Yuriy and Vadim, as they would've made their debut in the Giro d'Italia, but the protocol is very strict," Astana General Manager Alexandr Vinokurov said. "We hope Zhandos Bizhigitov gets well soon and that all the other riders will test negative in the upcoming period to make sure they can participate in upcoming races."

Alexey Lutsenko, who withdrew from the world championships after a positive test, is awaiting the results of his retests, Astana said. The Giro will take place from Oct. 3-25 after being pushed back from its traditional slot in May due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

Lonza confident of 2020 target for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine supply

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Trump plans to slash refugee admissions to US to record low

The Trump administration has proposed further slashing the number of refugees the United States accepts to a new record low in the coming year. In a notice sent to Congress late Wednesday, just 34 minutes before a statutory deadline to do s...

Equity indices jump over 1 pc, PVR gains 9 pc

Equity benchmark indices were on firm ground during early hours on Thursday with across-the-board buying seen in all sectors. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 515 points or 1.35 per cent at 38,582 while the Nifty 50 gained by 144 poi...

Russell Hornsby to star in 'Lost in Space' S3

Actor Russell Hornsby has boarded the cast of the third and final season of Netflix sci-fi series Lost in Space. The actor is best known for starring in shows such as Lincoln Heights, In Treatment, Grimm and the Academy Award-nominated movi...

Kremlin critic Navalny to magazine: Putin was behind crime against me

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny told a German magazine that Russian President Vladimir Putin was behind what Germany has said was poisoning and stressed that he was not afraid.I claim that Putin is behind the crime and I dont have any other v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020