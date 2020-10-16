Left Menu
Development News Edition

Covid-19 pandemic renewed focus on nutrition, health, immunity: Harsh Vardhan

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday presided over an event to celebrate 'World Food Day'. The event was organized by FSSAI.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 20:14 IST
Covid-19 pandemic renewed focus on nutrition, health, immunity: Harsh Vardhan
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan chaired event on World Food Day. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan on Friday presided over an event to celebrate 'World Food Day'. The event was organized by FSSAI. According to an official release, this year's theme is Grow, Nourish, Sustain, Together. Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare joined the programme through video conference.

Dr Harsh Vardhan stated that due to the unprecedented challenges faced by the world on account of the pandemic, there has been a renewed focus on food, nutrition, health, immunity and sustainability. "FSSAI's Eat Right India movement targets to promote safe and healthy food for everyone in an environmentally sustainable way. It is a part of its mandate to provide safe and wholesome food for all citizens. This will improve the food safety ecosystems and lift the hygiene and health of our citizens," said Vardhan.

A key focus this year is the elimination of Trans Fats from the food supply chain. A food toxin present in Partially Hydrogenated Vegetable Oils (PHVOs) (e.g. vanaspati, shortening, margarine, etc.), baked and fried foods, Trans Fat is a major contributor to the rise in non-communicable diseases in India. "Trans fat is a modifiable risk factor for cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Eliminating CVD risk factor is especially relevant during COVID-19 as people with CVD are predisposed to have serious conditions having an impact on mortality," Vardhan stated.

He reminded everyone of the government's effort to make India Trans Fat free by 2022, a year ahead of WHO's the target, in synergy with the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a New India on 75 years of the country's independence. Reiterating the game-changing potential of 'Eat Right India' and 'Fit India Movement', Vardhan said, "These two movements along with Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Jal Jeevan Mission and other efforts of the Environment Ministry will improve the health of Indians and heal the environment."

He launched the Eat Right Creativity Challenge for schools which is a poster and photography competition and aims to promote healthy dietary habits. He also launched the 'Eat Smart City' (challenge) by FSSAI in partnership with Smart City Mission and The Food Foundation,UK which will create an environment of right food practices and habits in India's smart cities and can set an example for other cities to follow. Vardhan launched a number of books/guidelines on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Minister also chaired a meeting with the Department of Science and Technology, and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research on COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, through video conferencing. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Digvijaya ran Nath govt from behind curtains: MP BJP chief

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief V D Sharma on Thursday accused senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh of running the previous Kamal Nath-led government in the state from behind the curtains. He also dared state Congress chief Kamal Nath to rope in...

Floods: Centre stands in solidarity with Karnataka, PM Modi tells Yediyurappa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and assured him that the Centre stood in solidarity with the people of Karnataka, who are affected by floods triggered by heavy rains. Spoke to CM B S Yediyurapp...

NSG personnel decorated with service medals on raising day

Six NSG personnel were on Friday decorated with service medals by Union minister G Kishan Reddy on the occasion of the commando forces 36th raising day. The minister of state for home said the force has conducted many successful counterterr...

German 10-year bond yields set for biggest weekly drop since June

Germanys 10-year bond yield was set for its biggest weekly drop since June, but markets stabilised on Friday near seven-month lows following Thursdays flight from risk prompted by measures to curb coronavirus infections in Europe. Safe-have...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020