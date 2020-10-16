Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTA declares NEET 2020 results, Odisha boy tops

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results in which Odisha's Soyeb Aftab has secured AIR 1, with 99.99 percentile.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 21:58 IST
NTA declares NEET 2020 results, Odisha boy tops
Soyeb Aftab, NEET 2020 topper (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results in which Odisha's Soyeb Aftab has secured AIR 1, with 99.99 percentile. "There is no doctor in my family, so I didn't expect this. I had hoped to make it to top 100 or top 50 but I never expected to score 720/720. The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure. But the goal was to stay calm and utilise time," said Soyeb Aftab.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal thanked NTA for giving a new cohort of doctors this year. The exams were conducted during "testing" times. "I thank NTA for giving a new cohort of doctors this year. Exams were conducted during 'testing' times and the spirit of Cooperative Federalism was clearly visible. I thank all the Chief Ministers for the same," Pokhriyal tweeted.

"As new doctors give the momentum to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modiji's vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, I urge them to serve in rural areas and needy population in future. #NEETResult2020 #NEETUG," he added. Pokhriyal further said that the students who couldn't make it should not feel disheartened.

"Opportunities in other sectors are waiting for you. An exam cannot define you. The country needs your intellect and acumen in those sectors," he added. (ANI)

Also Read: Odisha's Soyeb Aftab tops NEET exam with perfect score: National Testing Agency.

TRENDING

Kenya: Teachers Unions reject pay raise proposal of TSC

I-T dept raids Chandigarh advocate who took Rs 217-cr cash from client

The Family Man Season 2’s production wrapped, Amazon releases new video of assurance

PharmaMar aims to start phase III trial of cancer drug for COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Congress demands probe into govt recruitments during BJP rule in Assam

The Congress on Friday demanded an enquiry by a sitting judge of the Gauhati High Court into all the recruitments to various departments of the Assam government during the four-and-half years of BJP rule in the state. Leader of the oppositi...

Biden out-raises Trump USD 383M to USD 248M in September

President Donald Trump was out-raised by Democrat Joe Biden in September and is being outgunned financially by his rival with just weeks to go until Election Day. Trumps campaign, along with the Republican National Committee and associated ...

Bank of Baroda inks pact with Mahindra & Mahindra for tractor finance

To push agriculture finance, state-owned Bank of Baroda BoB on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Mahindra and Mahindra for tractor finance business. The lender, through its over 5,000 rural and semi-urban branch network, will prov...

Orissa HC adjourns hearing on pleas against idol height restriction in Durga Puja pandals

The Orissa High Court on Friday adjourned the hearing on a batch of writ petitions, seeking to quash the restriction on the height of idols at Durga Puja pandals imposed by the state government. A division bench headed by Chief Justice Moha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020