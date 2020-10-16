NTA declares NEET 2020 results, Odisha boy tops

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 results in which Odisha's Soyeb Aftab has secured AIR 1, with 99.99 percentile. "There is no doctor in my family, so I didn't expect this. I had hoped to make it to top 100 or top 50 but I never expected to score 720/720. The exam was being postponed, so there was a lot of pressure. But the goal was to stay calm and utilise time," said Soyeb Aftab.

Earlier today, Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal thanked NTA for giving a new cohort of doctors this year. The exams were conducted during "testing" times. "I thank NTA for giving a new cohort of doctors this year. Exams were conducted during 'testing' times and the spirit of Cooperative Federalism was clearly visible. I thank all the Chief Ministers for the same," Pokhriyal tweeted.

"As new doctors give the momentum to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modiji's vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat, I urge them to serve in rural areas and needy population in future. #NEETResult2020 #NEETUG," he added. Pokhriyal further said that the students who couldn't make it should not feel disheartened.

"Opportunities in other sectors are waiting for you. An exam cannot define you. The country needs your intellect and acumen in those sectors," he added. (ANI)

