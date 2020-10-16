Will demand central aid for rain-affected farmers: Ajit Pawar

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday reviewed the flood situation in western Maharashtra and asked the administration to prepare 'panchnama' (inspection reports) of damaged crops, houses and other properties at the earliest. Rains and floods in the last three days have claimed at least 29 lives in western Maharashtra. Crops on 87,000 hectares in Pune, Solapur, Satara, Sangli and Kolhapur districts have suffered damage, officials said.

Considering a latest forecast of the Met department, Pawar asked the administration in the region to remain alert. Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and rescue teams of district disaster management cell have been deployed in each of these districts, he said.

He told reporters later that after completing all the panchnamas of rain-hit crops, the state government will approach the Centre to seek more aid for affected farmers. "Helping farmers as per prescribed norms will not suffice," he said, adding that as per the norms, central funds can be sought if there is a rainfall above 65 mm.

Asked about some residential areas in the city which had got flooded last monsoon facing the same problem on Wednesday, Pawar said the BJP-ruled Pune Municipal Corporation should have paid attention to this issue..