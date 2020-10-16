Left Menu
Railway Board reviews arrangements as footfall increases ahead of festival season

As the passengers' footfall increases at the railway stations ahaead of the festival season, the Railway Board on Friday reviewed security, crowd management, enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, action against human trafficking and other arrangements.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-10-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 22:29 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

As the passengers' footfall increases at the railway stations ahead of the festival season, the Railway Board on Friday reviewed security, crowd management, enforcement of COVID-19 protocols, action against human trafficking and other arrangements. Railway stations and trains will witness a manifold increase in footfall during the upcoming festive season, according to the Indian Railways.

Hence, in order to face the challenges posed by increased footfall effectively, especially during the pandemic wherein COVID protocols also need to be rigorously enforced, Chairman-cum-CEO/Railway Board, Member (Operations and Business Development) and DG/RPF interacted with officers of the field formation at zonal and divisional levels through a video conference today. Field formations were asked to launch an intensive awareness campaign among the travelling passengers regarding the guidelines issued by the railway administration to prevent the spread of coronavirus in railway stations and trains. They were also asked to strictly enforce the COVID-19 protocol.

Since the footfall in stations and trains is slated to increase during the festival season, the need was felt to launch a focused initiative across all zones for the safety and security of women passengers. To provide better safety and security to lady passengers travelling by trains, a new initiative "Meri Saheli" was launched. This initiative is aimed to instil a sense of security among the lady passengers and respond effectively to any security-related issue faced or seen by lady passengers.

It was felt that offenders involved in human trafficking may try to indulge in the trafficking of women and children taking advantage of the festive season rush as they are most vulnerable to this crime. Action plan to curb the menace of human trafficking during the upcoming festive season was discussed. It was decided that a sustained and concerted drive will be launched to identify and apprehend the traffickers. Field formations have been directed to continue their drive against touts cornering reserved railway tickets and selling it to needy passengers at a premium. (ANI)

