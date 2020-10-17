Left Menu
Will think before complaining about electricity services, says Mahindra after watching worker's video

A video of state-run MSETCL's worker clinging on wires at great heights to resolve a line fault near Khandala led industrialist Anand Mahindra to promise to be more circumspect while complaining about electricity services in the future.

Updated: 17-10-2020 18:46 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 18:46 IST
A video of state-run MSETCL's worker clinging on wires at great heights to resolve a line fault near Khandala led industrialist Anand Mahindra to promise to be more circumspect while complaining about electricity services in the future. He was responding to a video shared by Maharashtra Information Center, New Delhi's deputy director Dayanand Kamble which showed a worker resolving a fault in the high-tension transmission line which gets power to the financial capital.

“I will think about and pray for the safety of these high-wire daredevils before complaining again,” Mahindra wrote while retweeting the video on Saturday. Shot on a clear day in the ghat section which separates the Western Ghats from the coastal Konkan in the Khandala region, the 55-second video shows a worker slithering down a wire, possibly to reach the exact spot of a fault. The height at which he is working is very perceptible with land mass being far away below and behind him, and the presence of a lone worker at such great heights illustrates the risks taken. Kamble said this is the fourth day of problem resolution operation undertaken by the state-run MSETCL's employees and had added that fault in this line was a major reason for the power outage faced by the financial capital on Monday.

Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company's (MSETCL) chairman and managing director Dinesh Waghmare had earlier this week said that a wire cable carrying power from Talegaon near Pune on the Deccan Plateau to the Kalwa sub-station on the outskirts of Mumbai had “physically snapped” in the days leading to the outage. Waghmare had termed the region in which the fault has occurred as mountainous and hostile from an approach perspective, due to which the problem could not be resolved immediately and the line was shut. Simultaneously three other lines getting power to Kalwa were either shut or tripped, which led to the grid collapse. At present, the state-run MSETCL and private sector Tata Power are in a blame game over what led to the major power outage which took over 14 hours to resolve. MSETCL says the islanding system could not be triggered because Tata's generation started very late, while Tata blames a cascading tripping of circuits for the fault.

