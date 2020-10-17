Left Menu
K'taka Police arrest 3, including father of murdering 19-yr-old girl in suspected honour killing

Ramanagara district police on Saturday arrested three persons, including the father of a 19-year-old girl, whose body was found in Magadi taluk in Karnataka's Ramanagara district six days ago.

ANI | Ramanagara (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-10-2020 19:41 IST | Created: 17-10-2020 19:41 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Ramanagara district police on Saturday arrested three persons, including the father of a 19-year-old girl, whose body was found in Magadi taluk in Karnataka's Ramanagara district six days ago. Speaking to ANI, Seemanth Kumar Singh, IGP central range, said: "A week ago, a missing case was filed, and the body of the girl identified as Hemalata was as found after one day. As per the forensic, technical evidence and the investigation done by our team, the case has been cracked. We have arrested three people in this case."

On October 8, Krishanppa the father of the 19-year-old had filed a missing complaint with the police, and her body was found on October 10. After investigating the case, the district police arrested Krishnappa, Chetan, the victim's cousin, and a minor.

The police official stated that they suspected more people were involved in this case and an investigation in this regard was ongoing. The 19-year-old hailed from Bettadahalli village.

"As per our intelligence report, most of the villagers knew about the incident but kept silent. We are collecting the evidence, and we will not spare whoever is involved in the case," he said. Singh further claimed that a caste angle was being linked with the murder case, with the deceased being romantically involved with a person from a different community, as per the missing complaint filed by the victim's father.

"In the police complaint the victim's father mentioned that he doubted a person named Puneeth, who was the lover of Hemalata. The missing complaint was lodged after 24 hours of Hemalata's murder. We can't disclose much, but we are investigating the incident. I think it was a pre-planned murder," he added. (ANI)

