Left Menu
Development News Edition

Charity must take precedence over celebrations: Harsh Vardhan on dealing COVID-19 amid festivities

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday urged the citizens to be mindful of their role in defeating COVID-19 during upcoming festivities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 16:00 IST
Charity must take precedence over celebrations: Harsh Vardhan on dealing COVID-19 amid festivities
Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday urged the citizens to be mindful of their role in defeating COVID-19 during upcoming festivities. "This Navratri I urge you to be mindful of your role in defeating COVID-19. As we bow down in prayer, we must keep the sacrifice of lakhs of Corona warriors in our thoughts, those who've lost their lives and those who're battling the dreaded disease to save us," he said as he answered many inquisitive social media interactors on the sixth episode of 'Sunday Samvaad'.

He exhorted citizens to honour the Prime Minister's call for 'Jan Andolan' and religiously follow COVID appropriate behaviour reiterating that celebrations must be limited to homes and practised in a traditional fashion. "I have decided to keep my celebrations subdued. There is so much suffering across the world due to the pandemic. We must all let charity take precedence, donate with a large heart to the underprivileged," Dr Harshvardhan added.

Answering a question on the discrepancy in the number of COVID-19 deaths across India, he said, "the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has taken up the issue of correct certification of COVID-19 deaths with all States and UTs on multiple instances and has also shared a proper modality of reporting of deaths with them to ensure consistency in reporting of COVID-19 related deaths across India." Commenting on the issue of reckless celebrations of Onam in Kerala in the times of COVID-19, the minister said the recent spike in COVID-19 cases is being reported in the state due to gross negligence by the people of the state.

Noting that between January 30-May 3, Kerala had reported just 499 cases and two deaths due to COVID-19, he regretted that Kerala was paying the price of gross negligence during the recent Onam festivities when state-wise unlocking of services, along with an increase in inter and intrastate travel for trade and tourism, led to the spreading of COVID-19 cases in various districts. "Epidemic curve of Kerala changed completely due to Onam festivities across the state, the daily new cases nearly doubled." The Minister said this ought to serve as a good lesson for all the state governments which were being negligent in planning for the festival season. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Google absorbed record-breaking 2.5 Tbps DDoS attack in September 2017

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

CBI books six customs officers in Bengaluru in gold missing case

The CBI has booked six customs officials in connection with the alleged disappearance of gold weighing 2.6 kg from a warehouse at the airport in the city. The gold was seized at the Kempegowda international airport here from 13 passengers b...

U'khand forest dept develops 'Badri Van' near Badrinath temple

The Uttarakhand forest department has developed a forest named Badri Van near the famous Himalayan temple of Badrinath by growing plant species endemic to the area. The Badri Van has been developed over a one-acre plot along the highway en ...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1700 hrs NATION DEL33 FATF-PAK Pak fails to fulfil 6 key mandates of FATF no action against Masood Azhar, Hafiz Saeed New Delhi Pakistans failure to fulfil six key obligations of the FATF, includ...

'Door is ajar' on Brexit trade talks if EU is serious - UK's Gove

The door is still ajar for Britain and the European Union to strike a post-Brexit trade deal but the bloc needs to change its approach and show it is serious before talks can resume this week, senior British minister Michael Gove said. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020