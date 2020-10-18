Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal tourism industry suffers setback as Howrah, Kalka train not running

The number of tourists from West Bengal to Himachal Pradesh has declined as trains from Howrah to Kalka are not running and so tourism and related industries have been hit.

ANI | Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) | Updated: 18-10-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 18-10-2020 20:43 IST
Himachal tourism industry suffers setback as Howrah, Kalka train not running
Tourism Industry in Himachal suffers set back as tourists from Bengal decline (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The number of tourists from West Bengal to Himachal Pradesh has declined as trains from Howrah to Kalka are not running and so tourism and related industries have been hit. According to the tourism industry and stakeholders' association release, "Tourists from West Bengal and Gujarat make a big contribution during Durga Puja Holidays. This time, trains from Howrah to Kalka are not running which has directly impacted the hotels and other tourism-related units. Occupancy of hotels used to be from 70% to 80% during this year, but this year it has reduced from 15% to 20%."

Since many tourists from Gujarat and Maharashtra are not coming to Himachal Pradesh, the tourism industry and stakeholders association has urged the government to increase the seating capacity of the buses. "If the buses are allowed to run with 100 per cent seating capacity on the lines of Uttarakhand, then it may be viable to bring the groups to Himachal Pradesh. Our request from the government is that the seating capacity of the buses should be increased to 100 per cent so that groups coming from Gujarat could come to Himachal Pradesh which will benefit the tourism industry," it said.

The association requested the government that all tourism units should be provided with an unconditional working capital loan through the state cooperative banks, exemption in property tax by March and fixed demand charges incurred on electricity bills should be waived. (ANI)

TRENDING

Planning to start domestic cricket from January 1: Ganguly

Health News Roundup: Daily coronavirus cases in the Netherlands hit a record 8,114; Austria reports record daily COVID-19 infections, but still below 2,000 and more

Oppo teases F17 Pro Diwali Edition in Matte Gold color

NASA taps Intuitive Machines to deliver water-measuring payload on Moon

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Videos

Latest News

Was in favour of abrogation of Article 370 even when I was in CWC: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Sunday said that even when he was a member of the Congress Working Committee, he was in favour of the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi abrogat...

Senior PLO official Erekat taken to hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Israel on Sunday for treatment of a worsening case of COVID-19, the Palestine Liberation Organization said. Witnesses said Erekat, 65, was on a stretcher when ...

Nadda to visit North Bengal on Monday, address party workers

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Siliguri in North Bengal on Monday to take stock of organisational matters, ahead of 2021 Assembly elections, party sources said. Both Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Nadda have addressed severa...

Adani to complete 1,000 MW transmission line to Mumbai by Dec 2022

Adani Transmission Ltd ATL on Sunday affirmed that it will be able to execute a transmission line and sub-station project at suburban Vikhroli which will enhance the power supply by 1,000 MW to the financial capital, by the end of next year...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020