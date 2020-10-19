Left Menu
Golf tournament organized in Pahalgam to attract golfers to Kashmir valley

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organised a golf tournament at Pahalgam golf course during its two days autumn festival which concluded on Sunday to attract golfers to the Kashmir valley.

ANI | Pahalgam (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-10-2020 14:45 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 14:28 IST
Visual from the tournament organised at Pahalgam Golf Course. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organized a golf tournament at the Pahalgam golf course during its two days autumn festival which concluded on Sunday to attract golfers to the Kashmir valley. Local golf players along with some government officials participated in the golf tournament. "The main motive of organizing this golf tournament was to send an invitation and message to tourists all over the country that Kashmir is now open for tourism," Secretary Tourism, Jammu and Kashmir, Sarmad Hafiz told ANI.

He also said that in the coming day's such festivals will be organized at Gulmarg and Srinagar so that tourism flourishes in the Kashmir valley. "Houseboat and water sports festivals will be organized in the coming days to boost tourism in Kashmir," he added. "In good times, tourism contributed almost 7 percent to J&K's GDP. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, things derailed. But Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and his advisors have taken a strong initiative to bring tourism back on track," Abdul Wahid Malik, President, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association told ANI.

Local Participants of the golf tournament hailed this step taken by the UT administration as it will help to revive the golf tourism in Kashmir. "I think it is a welcoming step, especially after months of lockdown, tournaments like these are refreshing. Tourism will also get a push through such initiatives," Javaid Bakshi, a participant said.

It is important to mention that Kashmir valley is blessed with international standard golf courses like the Pahalgam Golf course, Gulmarg golf course, and royal spring golf course in Srinagar. (ANI)

