Maharashtra CM visits flood-affected Solapur

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray visited flood-affected areas of Solapur district on Monday and reviewed the situation while meeting the local residents.

The Chief Minister also handed over cheques for relief aid to the families affected by the flood during his visit to Rampur village in the district.

Due to cloudbursts, last night water flooded Uruli Kanchan, Shidavane, and Valati village of Pune.

