Teams worked swiftly to investigate, resolve the geotag issue: Twitter on showing J-K as part of China

Microblogging site Twitter on Monday said that teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the geotag issue, a day after it landed in a controversy as the location tag in a live broadcast showed Jammu and Kashmir as a part of China. "We became aware of this technical issue on Sunday and understand and respect the sensitivities around it. Teams have worked swiftly to investigate and resolve the concerned geotag issue," said Pallavi Walia, Policy Communications, Twitter India in a statement.

The microblogging site's lapse was brought to attention by a national security analyst, Nitin Gokhale, who went live from Leh's popular war memorial, Hall of Fame, around 12 noon. "Twitter folks, I just did a live (sic) from Hall of Fame. Giving Hall of Fame as the location and guess what it is saying Jammu & Kashmir, People's Republic of China! Are you guys nuts?," Gokhale said in a tweet. (ANI)