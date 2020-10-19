Left Menu
Development News Edition

ISMA pegs India's sugar output up 13 pc at 31 million tonnes for 2020-21 season

India's sugar production is estimated to increase by 13 per cent to 31 million tonnes in the 2020-21 marketing season starting this month, on likely higher availability of sugarcane, according to industry body ISMA.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:14 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:14 IST
ISMA pegs India's sugar output up 13 pc at 31 million tonnes for 2020-21 season

India's sugar production is estimated to increase by 13 per cent to 31 million tonnes in the 2020-21 marketing season starting this month, on likely higher availability of sugarcane, according to industry body ISMA. The output has been estimated after taking into account a likely diversion of about 2 million tonne of cane juice and B molasses for ethanol production, it said.

In the 2019-20 season (October-September), sugar production remained lower at 27.42 million tonnes and diversion to ethanol was about 0.8 million tonnes. Since higher production is pegged for the 2020-21 season, ISMA said that India will need to continue to export about 6 million tonne of surplus sugar this season.

Releasing initial estimates, Indian Sugar Mills Association (ISMA) said: "After accounting for the reduction in sugar production due to diversion of cane juice and B-molasses to ethanol, ISMA estimates sugar production in 2020-21 at around 31 million tonnes of sugar." With higher availability of sugarcane and surplus sugar production, it is estimated that a larger quantity of cane juice / syrup and B-molasses will get diverted to ethanol. However, ISMA will get a better idea of this diversion once the tenders are called and bids are given by millers for ethanol supplies, it said in a statement.

According to the first advance estimate, sugar production in Uttar Pradesh -- the country's largest sugar producing state -- is projected to be slightly lower at 12.45 million tonnes in the current 2020-21 season, as against 12.63 million tonnes last season. But the output in Maharashtra -- the country's second largest sugar producer -- is estimated to increase sharply to 10.80 million tonnes from 6.16 million tonnes in the said period on account of higher cane supplies in view of a 48 per cent increase in sugarcane area this year.

Similarly output in Karnataka -- the country's third largest sugar producing state -- is estimated to increase to 4.60 million tonnes this season from 3.49 million tonnes in last season on hopes of higher cane production due to 19 per cent increase in sugarcane area, thanks to normal southwest monsoon. Sugar production in Tamil Nadu is projected to be 7,51,000 tonne in 2020-21 season, more or less similar to that of the 2019-20 season, while in Gujarat it is expected to increase to 10,81,000 tonne from 9,32,000 tonne in the said period.

The other states are expected to collectively produce about 33,28,000 tonne sugar in the 2020-21 season, almost at the same level as in the previous season, ISMA said. As on October 1, the industry body said opening stock of sugar is estimated to be 10.64 million tonne which is lower than last season but much higher than the domestic requirement for the initial months of next season till when new season's sugar does not get fully available in the market.

It also mentioned that since crushing is expected to start soon, a better picture would emerge after a few months when actual trend of yields and sugar recoveries would become available. ISMA will again review the sugarcane and sugar production estimates in January 2021.

TRENDING

Nigerian army plans nationwide exercise as protests rock country

Farid al-Atrash: Google doodle on Syrian-born Egyptian composer, singer

Health News Roundup: Mexico reports 5,447 more coronavirus cases; China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases and more

UK government scientists warn COVID-19 reinfections 'to be expected'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Pandemic-era FinCEN leaks ratchet up the urgency of lifting the veil on financial secrecy

As the coronavirus pandemic reverses decades of gains in combatting inequality, its more urgent than ever that authorities excise the dirty money that has metastasized within the financial systems guts....

Videos

Latest News

Mamata Banerjee government interested in divide and rule politics in Bengal unlike BJP which works for development for all : J P Nadda at a meeting in Siliguri.

Mamata Banerjee government interested in divide and rule politics in Bengal unlike BJP which works for development for all J P Nadda at a meeting in Siliguri....

Soccer-Everton champions? Sassuolo in Europe? Virus shakes up big leagues

Fans assuming that Bayern Munich would already be cruising towards their ninth consecutive Bundesliga crown or that English champions Liverpool would have started to shake off their rivals early in the season could not be wider of the mark....

Euronext fixes tech glitch that froze morning trading

Exchange operator Euronext said trading would resume on Monday after it fixed a technical glitch that froze all transactions in Amsterdam, Brussels, Lisbon and Paris for more than three hours. The outage hit trading in cash equities, deriva...

India says Australia will join its naval drills with US, Japan

India announced on Monday that Australia will join annual naval exercises scheduled with the United States and Japan, in a move that could raise concerns in China which has previously criticised any joint drills as destabilizing. India is h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020