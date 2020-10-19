Left Menu
Maha taking loan for rain-affected farmers not sin: Fadnavis

"Taking a loan to help farmers is not a sin nor would it be a new thing for the state," said Fadnavis who also claimed the rains had disrupted power supply which in turn had cut off villages, leading to no government official managing to reach those affected. Speaking during a tour of rain-affected areas of Marathwada earlier in the day, Pawar had said, "The state has no option but to take loan to help the flood-affected people.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 17:46 IST
Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said the Maharashtra government must take a loan to provide relief to farmers affected by heavy rains as doing so was not a "sin" nor would it be unprecedented. Speaking to reporters while touring rain-hit regions of Pune and Solapur, Fadnavis said the state's limit to obtain loans had not even been utilised "50 per cent".

Fadnavis said he agreed with NCP chief Sharad Pawar that the state government must take a loan to help farmers hit by crop loss. "Taking a loan to help farmers is not a sin nor would it be a new thing for the state," said Fadnavis who also claimed the rains had disrupted power supply which in turn had cut off villages, leading to no government official managing to reach those affected.

Speaking during a tour of rain-affected areas of Marathwada earlier in the day, Pawar had said, "The state has no option but to take loan to help the flood-affected people. The state is facing a historic economic crisis. I will meet the chief minister to discuss the issue." Last week, heavy rains and floods claimed at least 48 lives in Pune, Aurangabad and Konkan divisions, while crops on several lakh hectares were damaged.

As per official information, till Friday, as many as 40,036 people were shifted to safer places in four districts, including over 32,500 in Solapur and over 6,000 in Pune..

