One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One unidentified terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Shopian on Monday, said Kashmir Zone Police. Earlier in the day, the encounter between the terrorists and security forces started at Melhora area of Shopian.

"Police and security forces are carrying out the operation. The encounter is still underway," Kashmir Zone Police said. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

