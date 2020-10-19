CBI team visits Aligarh Jail, AMU's Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College in connection with Hathras incident
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday visited Aligarh Jail where the accused in the Hathras gang-rape have been lodged.ANI | Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 19-10-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 19-10-2020 23:24 IST
The team also visited Aligarh Muslim University's (AMU's) Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC), where the 19-year-old gang-rape victim had been admitted before being shifted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital.
The teenaged Dalit girl breathed her last at the Safdarjung Hospital on September 29. (ANI)