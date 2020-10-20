Two terrorists killed in J-K's Pulwama district

Jammu and Kashmir police killed two unidentified terrorists in an encounter in Hakripora area of Pulwama district on Tuesday. "Pulwama Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (total 02). Search going on. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

Earlier the police tweeted about the start of the encounter and informed that police and security are jointly conducting the operation. "Encounter has started at Hakripora (Kakapora) area of Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow," the Kashmir zone police tweeted.

The operation is still going on and more details are awaited. (ANI)