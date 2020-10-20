Left Menu
Gauteng MEC holds virtual meeting with stakeholders in arts fraternity

In a statement, the department said the development comes amid the MEC’s weeklong provincial drive, encouraging individuals within the sector to apply for the second wave of the relief fund.

20-10-2020
“The department will affect payments to qualifying beneficiaries of the first phase upon finalisation of all processes,” reads the statement. Image Credit: Twitter(@GautengSACR)

Gauteng Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation MEC, Mbali Hlophe, has held an urgent virtual meeting with stakeholders in the arts fraternity following grievances and concerns over the implementation of government's relief fund.

The concerns, which were contained in a circulating audio clip, were followed by an email from SAACYF Gauteng and other organisations in the sector.

Among the concerns and grievances of artists were issues of outstanding payments to successful applicants for the first phase of the relief funds, as well as the list of successful organisations and individuals.

"The MEC explained the process undertaken and further highlighted the fact that the department had to comply with government regulations in the disbursement of funds, including verification of the award process by auditors," reads the statement.

Engagements, said the department, have resolved on several issues aimed at addressing a stalemate on progress regarding the first phase of the relief funds. These include the department working closely with the structures in the arts sector on matters of mutual interest.

The art sector has been mandated with assisting the department with the mobilisation of artists to attend the roadshows.

"The department will affect payments to qualifying beneficiaries of the first phase upon finalisation of all processes," reads the statement.

A follow-up meeting is to be held with the department before month end to discuss the grants in aid and online applications.

The second phase is earmarked for individuals running programmes within the sector of sport, arts, culture and creative industries, also targeting those at local and community levels.

"I am happy about the outcome of our meeting. It brought to the fore the urgency within which the matters in this sector should be addressed," said Hlophe.

"Working with stakeholders in the sector, we will simplify the process, enable and facilitate wider reach and access without in any way or whatsoever floating government regulations."

The Cultural and Creative Industries Federation of SA (CCIFSA) Gauteng said in the statement that it appreciated Hlophe's swift response in dealing with the sector's concerns.

Lesiba Mothoa, the Gauteng Provincial Coordinator, said: "We believe that the DSACR [Department of Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation] leadership team brought by the MEC to meet artist leaders responded adequately to the challenges presented by the creatives and made firm commitments to resolve most of the critical concerns.

"We, therefore, support the drive by the MEC, with the support of other sector leaders and organisations, to go into Gauteng regions to ensure that more artists are assisted with all the information needed to ensure that they access the funds allocated for the 2nd COVID-19 Relief funding," he said.

Meanwhile, Hlophe has held successful roadshows and engaged with stakeholders in the sector in the four corridors of the province: Ekurhuleni, West, North and South.

(With Inputs from PIB)

