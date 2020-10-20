Left Menu
Development News Edition

19 killed in rain-related incidents in AP, says state govt

In a release here, the CMO said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The Chief Minister also directed the district Collectors to pay Rs 500 to each person lodged in rain/ flood relief camps in the affected districts.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 20-10-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 20:40 IST
19 killed in rain-related incidents in AP, says state govt

Amaravati, Oct 20 (PTI): Nineteen people have been killed in different rain-related incidents in Andhra Pradesh in the last few days, the state government said on Tuesday. In a release here, the CMO said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials concerned to pay an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

The Chief Minister also directed the district Collectors to pay Rs 500 to each person lodged in rain/ flood relief camps in the affected districts. However, no count of the persons sheltered in the relief camps has been mentioned.

The CMO release said the Chief Minister asked the Collectors to be "humane" while disbursing relief to the affected people. Jagan Mohan Reddy also directed the Collectors to submit a detailed report by October 31 on the damages to various crops, along with the required budget estimates.

As per preliminary estimates, agricultural and horticultural crops in over 71,000 hectares across the state have been affected due to heavy rains and floods. The Chief Minister wanted input subsidy to the distressed farmers disbursed during the current season itself so that they could take up alternative cropping.

As it was time for the possible spread of seasonal diseases, the Chief Minister asked the administration to be on alert and keep required medicines, particularly for snake bites and anti-rabies, ready in adequate quantities. Collectors should initiate steps to prevent spread of communicable diseases.PTI DBV SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

LTI Q2 net profit rises 27 pc to Rs 457 cr

IT company LT Infotech LTI on Tuesday reported a 26.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 456.8 crore for the quarter ended September 2020. This is against a net profit of Rs 360.4 crore in the same period a year ago, LTI s...

Berlin imposes compulsory mask measures against coronavirus

Berlins municipal government on Tuesday made it compulsory to wear masks at markets, in queues and on 10 busy shopping streets, but stopped short of imposing another lockdown to curb a new wave of coronavirus infections in the German capita...

Brazil senator caught with cash in underwear seeks 90-day leave

A Brazilian senator caught in a police raid hiding cash between his buttocks last week has requested a 90-day leave from the Senate, his spokesperson said on Tuesday. The senator, Chico Rodrigues, is the target of an investigation into the ...

14 states report reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection: Health ministry

Fourteen states have reported a reduction in parasitic intestinal worm infection which has a detrimental effect on childrens physical growth and well being and can cause anaemia and under-nutrition, the Health Ministry has saidThe ministry ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020