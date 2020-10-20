Two coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derail, passengers shifted

Two coaches of Gorakhpur-Kolkata Puja Special train derailed between Silaut and Siho in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar on Tuesday. All passengers were shifted to the front portion and the train along with all passengers proceeded for Samastipur where additional coaches will be attached and the train will depart for Kolkata, Rajesh Kumar, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of East Central Railway said.

The incident happened at 8 pm near Silaut Station, approximately 13 km away from Muzaffarpur. "The special train had started from Gorakhpur at 11:30 hrs today and its two coaches (second AC coach A2, sleeper class S-5) got derailed just after crossing Silaut station.

Kumar said as per information received from site, all passengers are safe and no injuries and casualties have been reported. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Samastipur along with senior officials visited the site. (ANI)