Delhi reports 3,579 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Delhi reported 3,579 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Tuesday and the total count of cases has gone up to 3,36,750.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 23:41 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 23:41 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Delhi reported 3,579 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths on Tuesday and the total count of cases has gone up to 3,36,750. According to the official data, a total of 2,186 recoveries and discharges were reported in Delhi on Tuesday.

The total number of cases includes 3,06,747 recoveries, discharges, migrations and 6,081 deaths. Active cases stand at 23,922. India reported 46,791 new COVID-19 cases and 587 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total count of cases stands at 75,97,064. (ANI)

