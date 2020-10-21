Left Menu
One held for IPL betting in Bengaluru, Rs 30.5 lakh recovered

City Crime Branch, Bengaluru arrested one person for their alleged involvement in illegal betting on cricket matches being played at Indian Premier League (IPL) and seized Rs 30.5 lakh and two cell phones, police said on Wednesday.

Accused with seized money (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On October 17, Bengaluru Police raided four locations where illegal betting was being held on the ongoing IPL matches and seized a total of Rs 21 lakhs in the operation. Earlier on October 4, four persons were arrested by the Central Crime Branch (CCB) at three locations in Bengaluru over alleged cricket betting during the Indian Premier League and seized Rs 4,91,510 in cash and six mobile phones have been recovered from the accused.

The IPL 2020 started on September 19 and will continue till November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

