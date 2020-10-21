Left Menu
Cong manifesto promises 10L jobs, farm loan waiver, Rs 1,500 unemployment allowance

Apart from jobs and unemployment allowance, the party promised a loan waiver for farmers having small and medium land holdings but did not quantify it. The alliance government will repeal the three "anti- farm laws" brought in by the Centre in the very first session of the state assembly, Gohil said, citing the example of Punjab where the Congress government passed new bills to override the central law.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:06 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:06 IST
The Congress on Wednesday released its manifesto for the Bihar assembly polls, promising 10 lakh government jobs, farm loan waiver and a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500 if voted to power. It also assured the farmers of 50 per cent rebate in electricity bills and repeal of the three farm laws brought by the Centre.

Actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar released the manifesto titled 'Badlav Patra 2020' (The Document of Change) here at the partys state headquarters Sadaqat Ashram in the presence of national general secretaries Randeep Singh Surjewala and Tariq Anwar and AICC Bihar incharge Shakti Singh Gohil. The Congress is contesting 70 out of the 243 assembly seats in alliance with the RJD, and three Left parties.

The RJD will contest 144 seats, CPI(ML) 19, CPI six and CPI(M) four. Brushing aside Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's mockery of the Mahagathbandhan's promise of sanctioning 10 lakh government jobs, Babbar asserted the commitment will be fulfilled at the very first meeting of the alliance cabinet.

"Those ridiculing us will become an object of ridicule themselves," he asserted. The senior Congress leader said those who fail to land jobs will get a monthly unemployment allowance of Rs 1,500.

Babbar accused Nitish Kumar of repeatedly "ditching" the youth, and added that during his tenure as the chief minister his government could have easily given 4.5 lakh government jobs to young men and women. Apart from jobs and unemployment allowance, the party promised a loan waiver for farmers having small and medium land holdings but did not quantify it.

The alliance government will repeal the three "anti- farm laws" brought in by the Centre in the very first session of the state assembly, Gohil said, citing the example of Punjab where the Congress government passed new bills to override the central law. Besides, it will also provide financial assistance to farmers having less than two acres of land under 'Rajiv Gandhi Krishi Nyay Yojana', he said, adding that 50 per cent rebate will be given to farmers on their electricity bills.

A 50 per cent rebate will also be extended to all domestic consumers for the first 100 units. The grand alliance government will introduce a health insurance scheme for farmers which will cover the entire family, he added.

Promising free education to every girl child right from "KG to PG" , party general secretary Tariq Anwar said every girl student who passes 12th standard with 90 per cent and above marks will be gifted a scooty as an incentive. The alliance government will fill up the 2.42 lakh posts that are now vacant within 18 months of coming to power, he said.

Talking about womens empowerment, senior Bihar Congress leader and MLC Prem Chandra Mishra said the manifesto has also promised 'one stop centre and call centre for women to prevent atrocities against them. Besides, the alliance government will set up a full-fledged women and child welfare department, he said. The study of Maithili language will resume in schools and emphasis will be laid on development of other languages such as Bhojpuri, Magahi, Angika and Vajjika spoken in different parts of the state.

Under the Congress governments, Maithili language, which is listed in the 8th schedule of the Constitution, used to be taught in schools. Ever since it was removed from school syllabi, no recruitment of Maithili teachers was taking place, Mishra said. Responding to a query, Surjewala criticised the manner in which the prohibition law was being enforced in Bihar.

Is there any prohibition in the state? The (liquor) mafia is having a field day. They are flourishing under the governments patronage and protection," he alleged. Surjewala did not clearly say whether the alliance government will scrap the prohibition law. The manifesto, however, talked of reviewing the prohibition policy if elected to power.

