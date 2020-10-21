AP: Boulders fall off Indrakeeladri hillock at temple in Vijayawada; two injured
Two people were injured after boulders fell off the Indrakeeladri hillock at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday.ANI | Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 21-10-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 17:46 IST
Two people were injured after boulders fell off the Indrakeeladri hillock at the Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada on Wednesday.
The incident occurred shortly before Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy's visit to the temple. A shelter at the temple collapsed because of the incident.
More information is awaited. (ANI)
