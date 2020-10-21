Shri Pratap Singh library in Kashmir reopens after months

After several months of COVID-19 lockdown that caused the closure of public buildings across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir government has now allowed Shri Pratap Singh library in Kashmir to open. Since educational institutions had been closed in March, many students say that they had trouble studying in the last six months due to the unavailability of books.

"Since schools are closed, I think reopening the libraries is one of the best initiatives. Although some material is available on the internet, nothing can replace books. I'm glad to be here as this is one of the best libraries I have seen and they have a wide selection of books. The library staff is also very good and helpful," Barieq, a student at the library told ANI. According to Zahida, Deputy Director Libraries, all COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the Union Health Ministry are being followed, including wearing of face masks and social distancing.

"After the pandemic struck, the library was closed due to the nation-wide lockdown. Now that restrictions have been eased, we have opened the library for the public. We allow people to issue books on the basis of priority, depending on what they need it for. Those who need space to study and are unable to take the books home are welcome to sit here as long as they follow COVID-19 protocols. We ensure that people wear masks and maintain social distancing," Zahida said. "I used to come here even before the lockdown as I could find all the material that I needed. UPSC material, school, and college books are available and there is ample space to study. After it closed due to the pandemic, it was difficult to find books. I am glad that I can come and study here now. People are maintaining social distancing properly and wearing masks at all times," said Tufail Shah, another student who frequents to the library. (ANI)