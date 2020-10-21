Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shri Pratap Singh library in Kashmir reopens after months

After several months of COVID-19 lockdown that caused the closure of public buildings across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir government has now allowed Shri Pratap Singh library in Kashmir to open.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 21-10-2020 20:05 IST | Created: 21-10-2020 20:05 IST
Shri Pratap Singh library in Kashmir reopens after months
Visitors at the Shri Pratap Singh library in Srinagar. Image Credit: ANI

After several months of COVID-19 lockdown that caused the closure of public buildings across the country, the Jammu and Kashmir government has now allowed Shri Pratap Singh library in Kashmir to open. Since educational institutions had been closed in March, many students say that they had trouble studying in the last six months due to the unavailability of books.

"Since schools are closed, I think reopening the libraries is one of the best initiatives. Although some material is available on the internet, nothing can replace books. I'm glad to be here as this is one of the best libraries I have seen and they have a wide selection of books. The library staff is also very good and helpful," Barieq, a student at the library told ANI. According to Zahida, Deputy Director Libraries, all COVID-19 protocols prescribed by the Union Health Ministry are being followed, including wearing of face masks and social distancing.

"After the pandemic struck, the library was closed due to the nation-wide lockdown. Now that restrictions have been eased, we have opened the library for the public. We allow people to issue books on the basis of priority, depending on what they need it for. Those who need space to study and are unable to take the books home are welcome to sit here as long as they follow COVID-19 protocols. We ensure that people wear masks and maintain social distancing," Zahida said. "I used to come here even before the lockdown as I could find all the material that I needed. UPSC material, school, and college books are available and there is ample space to study. After it closed due to the pandemic, it was difficult to find books. I am glad that I can come and study here now. People are maintaining social distancing properly and wearing masks at all times," said Tufail Shah, another student who frequents to the library. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 993: Cover page on Lola & Gotti’s wedding, more leaked spoilers

Why The Grand Tour Season 4 ‘Madagascar’ episode will be delayed, know more on Season 5

Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Why Johnny Depp’s returning is doubtful, what more we know

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indo-US two-plus-two talks on Oct 27 in Delhi: MEA

India will host the third edition of the two-plus-two ministerial dialogue with the US on October 27, the Ministry of External Affairs announced on Wednesday. US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper will visi...

Sterling jumps 1.7% as Brexit talks resume

Sterling soared on Wednesday to a six-week high and 1.7 on the day against the U.S. dollar after a Bloomberg report that Brexit negotiations were due to start again after halting abruptly last week.The report also said Britain and the Europ...

Puducherry gets retd IFS officer as SEC

Former IFS officer Roy P Thomas has been appointed as the Puducherry state Election Commissioner SEC. An order to this effect was issued by Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory.The new SEC was appointed under the provisions of the Vil...

Third phase of National Supercomputing Mission to start in Jan next year

The third phase of the National Supercomputing Mission NSM will kickstart in January, taking computing speed to around 45 petaflops, the Department of Science and Technology said on Wednesday. The NSM is rapidly boosting high power computin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020